Tree crushes Lafayette woman’s car during Saturday storms

The homeowner who lives on the other side of this tree across the road says he was up when the storm passed through Saturday morning.

However, it was the wind that brought him out and a short time later he found his daughter’s car crushed by a tree.

The homeowner is Chan Perry.

“The wind came through about 80 mph and blew the screen out, and a bar-b-que pit went flying across my patio.”

There’s more. He says once outside he didn’t realize a tree had fallen, but when he did that’s when he got the big surprise.

“My daughters car was crushed, also my boat and my trailer.”

There’s a lot tree damage along Ridge Road.

“It’s definitely a tornado or the top of a tornado that skipped across the top of here or something. Trees are down on both sides of the road..”

“I’m going to have to tell her Merry Un- Christmas. That was her Christmas present.”

“In all this aftermath many homeowners say they’re just grateful that no one they know of was injured.

In Lafayette Renee Allen KLFY News 10.

