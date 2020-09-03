REPORT: Trayford Pellerin’s family looks for answers in meeting with Mayor-President Josh Guillory

The family of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man killed by Lafayette police, says they are looking for answers in a meeting Friday with Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Pellerin’s mother Michelle Pellerin confirmed Wednesday night that the meeting has been scheduled, however there has been no official word for the Guillory administration.

“My first question is what brought the police to the incident that night, the 9-1-1 call, the body cams, the store cameras. That’s evidence that doesn’t lie,” Pellerin said.

“There are several questions I have.”

It will be Guillory’s first formal meeting with the family of Trayford Pellerin, whose death on Aug. 21 at the hands of police has sparked sustained protests in Lafayette over nearly two weeks, including a demonstration outside Lafayette’s city and parish council meetings Tuesday night.

His initial response to Trayford Pellerin’s death was criticized by protesters and community activists for immediately defending police and failing to recognize the pain inflicted on Pellerin’s family by his death.

The mayor-president later apologized for his initial reaction.

Read full story, here