UPDATE: LPD attorneys file motion to lift a temporary block on access to video, records related to Pellerin shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. UPDATE: Attorneys for the Lafayette Police Department and the three involved officers filed a motion Tuesday that agrees to lift a temporary restraining order on records and evidence pertaining to the Trayford Pellerin shooting investigation.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: (Daily Advertiser) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory argued in a court filing Monday that a judge shouldn’t block access to body camera footage and other records related to the police killing of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.

In a filing objecting to a court order prohibiting release of the information, Guillory’s lawyers arguing on behalf of the city of Lafayette said a judge’s decision to block the information from release is improper and unnecessary because it violates Louisiana’s public records law.

While citing that the order violates the public’s right to records, the filing also notes that exceptions within the public records law do not force the city to release them and the order infringes on the city’s discretion to share details with Pellerin’s family.

The city filing notes the court’s granting of a temporary restraining order came without any basis and the officers involved in the shooting who requested the order had no standing to seek it.

“The records that the officers seek to be kept confidential are exempt from disclosure under the Louisiana Public Records law,” the filing notes in pointing out the restraining order was not necessary. “Accordingly, the custodian of these records cannot be compelled to produce them. Nevertheless, the city of Lafayette may still choose to produce these records.”

Three unnamed Lafayette Police Department officers obtained the temporary restraining order last week, preventing Lafayette Consolidated Government and other entities from releasing any records related to the case. The order prevented Guillory from showing police body camera footage of Pellerin’s death to his family, as he had promised he would do in a private viewing.

For the remainder of this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertier.