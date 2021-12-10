TRAVEL ADVISORY: St. Mary Blvd resurfacing Dec. 13 – Jan. 8

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Blvd., between Taft St. and W. St. Landry St., will have lane closures for about four weeks while the road is resurfaced.

The project will begin at 7 a.m. on Dec. 13 and is expected to complete by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to a release from Lafayette Consolidated Gov.

The road will stay open for local access, but all other drivers should use the posted detour routes. During construction, bicycle traffic will temporarily share the road with vehicles, and bike lanes will be installed once construction is complete.