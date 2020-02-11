Trash bag full of stolen cell phones from Best Buy in Georgia recovered in Southwest Louisiana

Live Now
A large black trash bag with 80 brand new cell phones still in their original packaging were discovered in the trunk of a car in WestLake during a traffic stop, police say.

An investigation revealed that the phones had been stolen from a Best Buy store in Morrow, Georgia.

According to police, officers stopped a car travelling on I-10 westbound for speeding.

After receiving conflicting stories from the four people inside the car, officers requested K-9 assistance who alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

In addition to finding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, officers also found a large black trash bags with brand new cell phones in their original packaging in the trunk and a ski mask under the seat.

Following an investigation, police learned that the cell phones were stolen from a store in Morrow, Georgia.

20-year-old Darius Castille of Richmond Tx, and 23-year-old Savyon Hamilton of Missouri City Texas were arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Their bond was set at $330k.

Darius Castille and Savyon Hamilton 

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Kenneth Westbrook of Missouri City Tx and 23- year-old Treyvone Bullen of Houston Tx. Police say they learned of their involvement after they were released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Westbrook and Bullen is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers.

