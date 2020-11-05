The weather hasn’t changed much since the start of the week but the afternoons have turned gradually warmer. Another chilly morning will be followed by a sunny and warm Thursday afternoon as highs will be in the upper 70s. The average high for this time of year is 76°. A few clouds will work through Acadiana this morning with more mostly sunny skies this afternoon as rain chances stay at 0%. Scattered rain is looking more likely on Saturday.
Tranquil Weather Continues as Temps Start to Trend Above Normal
Abbeville48°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous