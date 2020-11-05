Your Election Headquarters

Tranquil Weather Continues as Temps Start to Trend Above Normal

The weather hasn’t changed much since the start of the week but the afternoons have turned gradually warmer. Another chilly morning will be followed by a sunny and warm Thursday afternoon as highs will be in the upper 70s. The average high for this time of year is 76°. A few clouds will work through Acadiana this morning with more mostly sunny skies this afternoon as rain chances stay at 0%. Scattered rain is looking more likely on Saturday.

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

