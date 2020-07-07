Traffic stop leads to chase, firearm arrests in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop led to a chase involving two suspects in Abbeville’s city limits early Monday morning.

According to Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet, the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of N. Lyman Street and E. St. Victor Street just before 12:30 a.m.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, the driver of the vehicle and the passenger attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Officers began chasing both subjects. One of the subjects, identified as Paul Rice, of Kaplan. While he attempted to flee, officers reportedly saw Rice reach into his waistband and pull a handgun with an extended magazine. Officers said he then attempted to throw a handgun under a house before he was taken into custody.

The other suspect, identified as Kelvin Davenport, of Abbeville, was reportedly found hiding in a shed where they found a 9mm handgun nearby.

Methamphetamine was also found during a search of the vehicle, Touchet said.

Both subjects were booked into the Abbeville Police Department and later taken to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Both suspects face the following charges:

Resisting an officer

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm within a firearm free zone

Obstruction of justice

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Chief Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

“Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you,” Touchet said in a statement. “We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need.”

In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page, or visit abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.