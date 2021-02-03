Traffic stop leads to arrest of Opelousas man wanted on multiple warrants

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Opelousas man who was discovered to be wanted on multiple warrants.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Briscoe, was stopped by an Opelousas patrol officer on Tuesday at Cane and Vine streets.

Briscoe had several outstanding warrants for his arrest in multiple jurisdictions. During the investigation, officers reportedly found crystal meth, marijuana and synthetic marijuana. Briscoe was reportedly in possession of two guns.

Caleb Briscoe (Opelousas Police Department)

A records check indicated that the suspect was prohibited from possessing any firearms due to an active protective order being in place against him, authorities said.

Briscoe was taken into custody and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: