Traffic stop leads to 1 lb. of marijuana, meth, heroin seized in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police say a traffic stop led to officers finding approximately 1 pound of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, needles, and scales.

According to JPD, on February 21st around 2:30 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Joseph Thibodeaux. The say during the stop, officers noticed Thibodeaux was behaving nervously and that there were inconsistencies in his story.

Joseph Thibodeaux

Officers established probable cause to search the vehicle and found the drugs and paraphernalia. Officers also learned the license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen.

Thibodeaux was charged with:

  • Multiple traffic violations
  • Flight from an Officer
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Possession of Stolen Items
  • PWITD Schedule I
  • Possession of Schedule I
  • 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II

