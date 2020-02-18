Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Traffic stop in Jennings leads to an encounter with an accused international murderer

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A simple traffic stop turned into an encounter with an accused international murderer when a Jennings police officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 10.

The arresting officer said there was a man and woman in the vehicle. He grew suspicious when he asked them where they were going, and they could not agree on their destination.

“They were coming from North Carolina, and they were going to Texas. But initially they told the officer, one said they were going to Beaumont and the other said they were going to Lufkin,” Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

That wasn’t the only thing that was suspicious.

“Things in the car didn’t add up. They were going on a trip and had no clothing in the vehicle,” Chief Semmes said.

The officer decided to check the couple’s criminal history. What he uncovered was shocking.

“He was a fugitive out of Honduras,” Chief Semmes told News 10.

Gerardo Rodriguez was a wanted man in Honduras, accused of murder.

The suspect is being extradited back to Honduras, according to Jennings police.

Border Patrol picked up the suspect from the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail Monday.

