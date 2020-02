10:10 p.m. HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) I-10 Eastbound is closed near Henderson due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Officials say emergency crews have been clearing at least 30 gallons of oil that spilled onto the roadway around 5:30 p.m.

Two barrier walls were also damaged in the crash and crews are working to repair them.

5:30 p.m. The left lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 117 (Henderson) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching five miles in length.