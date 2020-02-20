Traffic back-up on I-10 EB right before Basin Bridge

Live Now
HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– UPDATE (8:23) According to Louisiana State Police, the delays should be expected for several more hours.

They say there is still one more vehicle to recover, however that portion of I-10 will need to be completely shut down to do so. LSP officials say they are waiting to do that once the weather clears up.

ORIGINAL: Around 7 this morning, Louisiana DOTD announced that the left lane was blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 117 (past Henderson) due to an accident.

At that time, congestion had reached approximately two miles in length.

These are traffic camera pictures taken around 7:40 of the area. At that time, traffic was still moving slow in one of the lanes.

According to drivers in the area, two 18-wheelers collided, causing delays.

