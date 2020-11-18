Traffic Alert: Kaliste Saloom widening project lane closure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Starting Wednesday, November 18, at 9 a.m., drivers on Kaliste Saloom Road heading in the direction of Ambassador Caffery Parkway can expect the left, inside lane to be closed as they approach Ambassador Caffery.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the lane closure will continue on Kaliste Saloom heading in the direction of E. Broussard Road and Kaliste Saloom will continue to have one lane in each direction between Ambassador Caffery and E. Broussard.

Additional road closures at their intersections with Kaliste Saloom include E. Farrel Road, Huntington Drive and Kensington Drive, LCG announced.

Kensington Drive is anticipated to reopen on November 19.

E. Farrel Road, Huntington Drive, and the left, inside lane of Kaliste Saloom will remain closed for approximately three months, weather permitting, as crews continue to work on widening the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use S. Meyers Drive and Frem Boustany Drive as detours.