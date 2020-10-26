Tracking Much Colder Air Later This Week

Warmer and more humid weather is returning to Acadiana to start the week as scattered rain becomes more likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical Storm Zeta will be pushed east, away from Acadiana on Wednesday as a potent cold front moves into the area. The significant impacts from Zeta should remain well east of Acadiana.

Starting on Thursday high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows at night will drop into the upper 40s. Halloween is looking fantastic with dry and slightly chilly weather for trick-or-treaters!

