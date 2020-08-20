Tracking A Tropical Wave and Tropical Depression 13 Heading Towards the Gulf

We continue to track two tropical disturbances across the Atlantic basin that have a high likelihood of becoming named storms very soon as Tropical Depression 13 became official overnight.

The first tropical wave continues to march westward through the Caribbean Sea. This area is showing more signs of strengthening and organization as showers and storms have become more numerous. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this wave an 90% chance for development within the next two days. In the near-term, this wave is slowly organizing but remains weak this morning.







The second tropical wave formed into Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. Sustained winds are at 35 mph as this system is quickly moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows this further strengthening into Tropical Storm Laura in the next 24 hours as it quickly moves west. The future Laura is expected to reach southern Florida early next week as a strong tropical storm where it eventually could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.







Models are showing a threat these disturbances will reach the Gulf in the next week. Since these have yet to fully develop, model uncertainty is very high. Impacts to the U.S. are unknown at this time, all we can do right now is watch and track the progression of these disturbances. Regardless of development and organization, rain chances will increase across the Gulf Coast, including for us in Acadiana, starting as early as Sunday. Let’s hope this pattern reverses the next few weeks, because this pattern, unfortunately, makes landfalling systems more likely. There is a third wave that the NHC is watching that is located well into the eastern Atlantic. Either way, activity is expected to ramp up through the next few weeks, with the heart of the season around September 11th.