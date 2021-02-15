Town on Delcambre issues curfew due to severe weather

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY)- The town of Delcambre issued a severe weather-related curfew aligned with its state of emergency on Monday, Feb. 15.

Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely declared that the state of emergency will be in effect until Wednesday, Feb 17 at 6 am. Curfew is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A stay at home order has been issued.

Only town workers, police, fire personnel and essential workers along with the first responders will be allowed out in an emergency, the mayor said. The order says that those caught on the roads will be given a citation. All residents are urged, unless an emergency, to stay home in place until the cold has subsided. Those needing emergency assistance should dial 911.