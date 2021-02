DUSON, La. (KLFY) Water service in the town of Duson will be shut off at 10 p.m. Wednesday according to Mayor Jonny Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux said the service will be turned on again at 7 a.m. Thursday.

He said the goal of the complete shut off is to allow for the replenishment of the storage tank which is low due to ongoing water drips.

Residents should boil water until further notice.