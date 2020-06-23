Tourism centers say they were left out of financial relief funding from Congress

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau says tourism centers aren’t getting any kind of financial relief from Congress, and that could cause big problems for businesses and attractions.

“We promote businesses and mainly small businesses that are invested in getting travelers,” Executive Director Fran Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux says COVID-19 is hurting tourism in Iberia Parish immensely.

“It’s rough for our businesses, our attractions, our restaurants, the small shops, event planners. Many events are being canceled,” she added.

She says the decrease in travel is causing a big economic shortfall, and she says Congress left destination marketing organizations out of any kind of financial relief funding.

“The Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus is working very hard with Congress to get that language into the next stimulus package. Hopefully, there will be a next stimulus package,” she told News 10.

Without financial help, Thibodeaux says promoting local destinations will be a lot tougher.

Even if financial relief never comes, however, she wants people to know that most attractions in Iberia Parish and surrounding areas are open for business.

“I just hope we can get to a point where people will feel better about traveling. There’s so much to enjoy in Louisiana. I think it’s a good time now for our in-state citizens to get out and travel Louisiana,” she said.

You can find a list of all open attractions in Iberia Parish at https://www.iberiatravel.com/.