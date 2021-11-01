Tour of new Lafayette airport terminal, anticipated opening January 2022

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — On Monday, local leaders toured Lafayette’s new airport terminal.

Lafayette’s Mayor-President was there as well as city and parish council members.

Lafayette Regional Airport Executive Director Steven Picou and Lafayette Airport Commission Chairperson Paul Segura lead the tour.

“The question everyone wants to know is when are you going to open? It looks like it’s going to be the 1st of January,” Picou said.

“In opening, one night the flights will leave and come into the airport. The next morning they’ll leave out of this building, Segura added.

The new terminal is 120,000 square feet, twice the size of the existing terminal.

The security system has a total of 194 cameras covering every part of the facility.

“It’s like the Taj Mahal. It’s like going from that facility to this facility. It’s fantastic” parish council John Guillbeau explained.

The tour included a part of the TSA area which will be off-limits to the public when the terminal opens.

“The screens will light up and show what’s in the bag. If the bag cannot be cleared at that point, we start evacuation of the terminal,” Picou explained.

The mayor-president calls the new terminal an economic driver for Lafayette.

“It’s about the potential for more growth as well. You look at this current model, they have the ability to expand on both sides to bring in more airlines and to bring in more commerce,” Guillory added.

The airport director calls the rotunda his favorite feature within the terminal.

“It’s the area will people will be able to congregate, the bar area and the restaurant. It’s the area right in the center”

The terminal will have an indoor relief area for service animals.

Picou reports no funds from the tax millage that’s up for renewal on November 13 were used for construction.

The new terminal was in part funded by a sales tax approved in 2014 by Lafayette voters.

“As the mayor said it’s really going to be a game changer,” Segura said.

