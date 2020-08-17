Tour de Life Blood Drive looking to restock shortage in all blood type supplies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There is a critical need for blood right now throughout Acadiana. Hospitals and donation centers are seeing a shortage in all blood type supplies.

For a week, Vitalant will tour around Acadiana looking for blood donors to help restock blood donation shortages.



“We started Tour De Life to make blood donations as convenient as possible,” Mitzy Breaux with Vitalant said.



For 20 years, Vitalant has toured Acadiana looking for blood donations.

Breaux says Tour De Life has always been a success for Acadiana but this year blood donations may be more important.

She says with the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations have slowed due to restrictions, however, the need for blood is still widespread.



“The need for blood never stopped throughout the pandemic. There are still cancer patients, newborn patients, trauma victims; that rely on blood every two seconds of every day,” continues Breaux.



2020 Tour De Life, will look a little different and extra precautions will be taken for the safety of donors and staff, Breaux says.



“We’ve had to find locations inside of buildings,” Breaux adds. “We are still going to all the same communities though. Masks must be worn; they can be homemade. They must cover the nose and mouth. Temperatures will be taken, social distancing enforced.”



With one donation, Breaux reminds donors, you can help three different people.



“When you donate whole blood, you donate three components. We separate them out to help those three people,” explains Breaux.

To make an appointment and view complete list of locations, click here.