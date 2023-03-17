LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This weekend, racing and competition to see which monster truck is the roughest and toughest will occupy the Cajundome. The Toughest Monster Truck crew is excited to race one other and show off what exactly they’re capable of.

Gerald Gruenig spoke with the newest member of the crew, Darren, and previewed Maximus, a truck that is all ready for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. start time.

Darren says he has always wanted to be a part of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

“It’s the most action packed, high-flying racing that you can get in one of these smaller arenas,” Darren said.

He says what sets apart the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is the crushed cars. You won’t find crush cars anywhere else, but Toughest does still crush cars.

Engines will start revving up at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. Saturday night. There will be a pit party before each show.