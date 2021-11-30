Top stories today in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up with News 10’s Morning Rush on your way out the door.
Today’s Headlines:
- A church, auto-body shop, restaurant, and furniture store on W. Pinhook were all vandalized this weekend.
- An ATV accident that claimed the life of a 5-year-old ruled an accident.
- 20-year-old Abram Landry faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Shayne Burke.
- A nurse at The Acadia St. Landry guest home says a coworker forged her signature.
- Omicron variant is being labeled “high risk” by WHO.
- St. Martin Parish is getting new technology for trash pickup.
- Iberia parish food pantries participating in KLFY food drive: Alpha Community Center in Jennings, Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry in Loreauville, and the Social Service Center in New Iberia
- Acadiana Eats: The Churro Boutique
- Today’s Forecast: morning temps in the 40s with fog, afternoon temps in upper 60s to lower 70s