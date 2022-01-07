Top Stories in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- The Supreme Court will review two challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine rules today while schools, hospitals, and businesses scramble for uninfected employees.
- Governor John Bel Edwards says the Omicron variant makes up nearly 100 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
- Breaux Bridge High School is going all virtual until Tuesday due to a COVID outbreak.
- The New Iberia Fire Department will distribute at-home COVID tests today starting at 8 a.m. at the New Iberia City Park.
- Animal shelter seeking dog house and blanket donations for the cold.
- Opelousas woman, Kendra Maze, faces charges of attempted second degree murder, accused of trying to stab a man to death.
- Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, who was suspended with pay following allegations of sexual misconduct, will return to the department under a new title.
- Several cities in Acadiana celebrated the start of carnival season by raising Mardi Gras flags yesterday.
- Gerald Gruenig kicks off Mardi Gras King Cake tour.
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 30s this morning, mid 50s this afternoon