Top law enforcement officers around Acadiana say citations won’t be issued to mask violators

(KLFY) The governors mask mandate is the same as a law. It’s laid out in Louisiana Revised Code: Section 29, Code 724.

Within the legislature, it also lays out penalties for failing to follow the governor’s orders.

In this case, it could be up to a $500 fine and up to 6-months in a parish jail.

Some might argue these penalties aren’t enforced when the governor issues mandates during hurricanes.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard explained the emergency set in place is something completely different than the hurricane mandates. It’s something people haven’t experienced before and this time, they can control it.

When the governor issues a state-wide mandate it becomes the law enforcement agencies job to enforce.

But the question is, are local law enforcement agencies actually going to enforce the mandate?

News 10 reached out to several local law enforcement agencies and learned most don’t have the resources to do so.

In Crowley, Chief Broussard said they’re looking into calls and complaints, however, he hopes people can self-police—meaning, have good faith in wearing a mask.

Acadia Parish Shariff KP agrees and said, “If we receive a complaint about somebody not wearing a mask, we’re not going out looking to cite folks or anything of that nature.”

Both are going to be looking into those calls and complaints, however in Lafayette Parish, Sheriff Mark Garber told News 10 today, “In general, our approach will be to inform and educate the public.”

And, “We believe law enforcement action would only be appropriate in the most extreme circumstances.”