Today’s Top Stories

(BRPROUD) ––– Louisiana will receive more than $101 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to repair drinking water infrastructure as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

With the act passed, the state will receive $101,243,000 for drinking water infrastructure improvements. Senator Bill Cassidy was one of the lead authors of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and he said in a statement, "this is a major victory for Louisiana and our nation. This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency. After almost every corner of our state was hit by natural disasters in the last year, we must have the federal investment to protect us from future storms."