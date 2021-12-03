Today’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Health officials predicting a surge of COVID cases and deaths this winter. Biden administration has a plan to combat the spread.
- LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. Edwards gives an update on Louisiana’s COVID-19 response and the new varient.
- Juvenile accidentally shot himself at Acadiana Mall.
- Man accused of murder in drug overdose death in Carencro
- All participating food banks in St. Landry parish will be set up at the same drop-off location on Dec. 7. More information here.
- Coach Billy Napier will lead the Cajuns one last time this Saturday in the Sunbelt Conference Championship game.
- Today’s Forecast: cool morning with dense fog, upper 70s and partly cloudy afternoon
- LIVE at 5 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Noel Acadian au Village