Today’s Top Stories

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Today’s Headlines:

  • Health officials predicting a surge of COVID cases and deaths this winter. Biden administration has a plan to combat the spread.
  • LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. Edwards gives an update on Louisiana’s COVID-19 response and the new varient.
  • Juvenile accidentally shot himself at Acadiana Mall.
  • Man accused of murder in drug overdose death in Carencro
  • All participating food banks in St. Landry parish will be set up at the same drop-off location on Dec. 7. More information here.
  • Coach Billy Napier will lead the Cajuns one last time this Saturday in the Sunbelt Conference Championship game.
  • Today’s Forecast: cool morning with dense fog, upper 70s and partly cloudy afternoon
  • LIVE at 5 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Noel Acadian au Village

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar