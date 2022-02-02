LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on the top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- FDA will meet in two weeks to discuss emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children under 5.
- State health officials are confident that the worst of the Omicron surge is behind us, but Region 4 may not have peaked yet.
- Gov. Edwards denies allegations that he interfered in the investigation of Ronald Greene’s death, who was killed by state police.
- State police identified the man killed in the officer involved shooting as Tyron Coates, 24.
- Students at HBCUs from Louisiana to the Nation’s capital woke up to bomb threats the past two days.
- A new charter school is coming to the northern parts of Vermilion parish.
- Lafayette City Council discussed hiring a demographer to draw new boundary lines within four city council districts.
- Williams Family Band live concert tomorrow, Feb. 3.
- Today’s Forecast: 60s this morning, mid 70s with scattered rain this afternoon.