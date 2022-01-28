LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Juveniles who commit violent crimes in Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion parish will now be charged as adults.
- The community is giving their opinion on the DA’s new initiative to lower juvenile crime by charging juveniles as adults.
- A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple charges relating to a fight he had with his ex-girlfriend, who shot him after he allegedly broke a restraining order and assaulted her.
- Fred Prejean, 76, “Move the Mindset” president died in his home on Thursday.
- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office to be consolidated into one building.
- State Medical Officer Doctor Joseph Kanter believes that Louisiana is past the worst of the omicron surge.
- There will be a Gumbo Cook off held for the Senior class of 2022 Erath High to raise graduation funds.
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s this morning, highs in the mid 50s this afternoon.