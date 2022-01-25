LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- LSP is investigating two officer-involved shootings.
- There is a warrant out for James Craig Thomas Jr., uncle of hit-and run victim, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree kidnapping.
- According to reports, Sergeant Wayne Griffin with the Lafayette Police department has been fired.
- If at least 70% of the population is vaccinated, WHO says the emergency phase of the pandemic could end.
- Health officials with Ocshner Healthcare system say the omicron surge continues to be a fluid situation from staffing shortages to bed availability.
- Governor John Bel Edwards is proposing a raise for public school teachers of at least $1,500 a year.
- A select state senate committee continues to review oversight involving Louisiana State Police.
- Broussard native and fashion designer Laura Citron’s designs are showcased in Vogue magazine.
- Acadiana Eats Live: Cafe Lola
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning with scattered showers, upper 50s and dry this afternoon