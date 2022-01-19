LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A St. Martinville man faces murder charges after police say they found burnt remains of a human and a dog in the debris.
- A Lafayette woman and her pet cat escaped unharmed after a fire damaged much of her home on Arthur St.
- Today is the official launch of the White House‘s new website, covidtests.gov.
- The current spike in COVID cases is adding an extra burden to the already strained testing system and healthcare departments.
- Debate is expected in the Senate and possibly a vote on voting rights.
- Apothecary, a state approved medical marjiuana pharmacy, had to ration its flower supply, but is now restocked with double the normal supply.
- Governor Edwards will be in Lafayette to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport.
- New Iberia native, Justin Champagne, has signed a seven figure contract music deal in Nashville.
- Today’s Forecast: morning temps in the 50s, afternoon will be breezy in the upper 70s.