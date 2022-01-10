Today’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Omicron is averaging about 700,000 new cases a day in the U.S.
- Three St. Landry parish schools are transitioning to online learning due to spike in COVID cases.
- Breaux Bridge High school: virtual today, return to school tomorrow. Breaux Bridge Middle (8th grade): virtual today,1/10, and tomorrow1/11. Breaux Bridge Elementary: virtual learning Monday through Wednesday this week.
- Space heater malfunction caused one of the deadliest fires in NYC.
- Police pull pilot to safety right before a train slams into the plane.
- Bob Saget, 65, has died.
- More than 20 students at L.J. Alleman Middle School in Lafayette are now facing expulsion for participating in a Tiktok video challenge.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Keith Frank
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s, wind chill in 30s this morning. High 50s this afternoon.