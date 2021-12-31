Today’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Gov. Edwards says the fifth COVID surge in Louisiana is beginning.
- The number of COVID tests being done a day has more than tripled in the past few weeks.
- New Years is being scaled back nationwide.
- Thousands were forced to evacuate due to wind-fueled fires outside of Denver.
- More than 70 people have been displaced after a fire damaged their apartment complex.
- A fire Thursday morning sent a Lafayette man to the hospital in critical condition.
- Jamiah Celestine,18, is now in custody for Dec. 8 murder in Broussard.
- New Iberia City Council considering smoking ban inside businesses.
- Today’s Forecast: muggy in the 70s this morning, lower 80s this afternoon