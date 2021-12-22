Today’s Top Stories

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — This weekend will mark the 25th anniversary of JonBenet Ramsey's death. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family's Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996, and the case remains unsolved.

In a news release, the Boulder Police Department said "it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward."