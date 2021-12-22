Today’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on the top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Americans all over are getting tested for COVID ahead of the holidays with their families.
- Health officials say the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly.
- Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order.
- The Louisiana Department of Health issues guidance for the holidays as COVID-19 cases rise.
- A woman is recovering after being rescued from her car that crashed yesterday afternoon.
- A New Orleans district attorney wants to review cases prosecuted by Judge Michelle Odinet during the time she served as an Assistant DA in Orleans parish.
- Ian Howard’s, accused of killing an officer and 3 others, defense argued he was not mentally competent to stand trial Monday.
- Lafayette police officer fired for testing positive for CBD, gets his job back.
- New Orleans Mardi Gras season is happening in 2022.
- Today’s Forecast: 30s this morning, lower 60s this afternoon.