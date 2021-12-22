Today’s Top Stories

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on the top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Today’s Headlines:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar