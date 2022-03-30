LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Several school districts canceling/ adjusting their schedules today due to severe weather.
- Brandon Francisco, person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, remains in custody in Missouri.
- Dozens of Ukrainian refugees are reportedly being held at an Acadiana ICE detention center.
- Fire Chief talks about Seacor search for remains.
- More Americans are now eligible to receive another coronavirus vaccine booster shot.
- All three tax propositions for St. Landry parish schools failed.
- Lafayette Parish School Board is scheduled to discuss stipends to help with teacher retention.
- Kaplan Police Department has a their first full-time canine.
- Today’s Forecast: lower 70s this morning, severe weather is moving in this afternoon.