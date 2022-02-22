LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Russian president Vladamir Putin has ordered troops to go into two Eastern Ukraine states.
- The Lafayette Parish Library board of directors voted Monday night to move forward with a project to build a new library in the north east side of town.
- One person was killed in a car crash in North Lafayette on Monday evening.
- A 6-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday in Iberia Parish, neighbors talk about how they tried to help.
- Police in New Iberia are searching for Cassidy Linch, who is wanted in connection to the skeletal remains found last week.
- Residents in Church Point claim they are being overcharged in their water bills.
- Catholic Charities Awards Banquet will be held today at the Cathedral hall following mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette at 10 a.m.
- New Orleans will be hosting the NCAA Final Four next month.
- Acadiana Eats: Burgersmith live in the Acadiana Eats kitchen.
- Today’s Forecast: spring-like weather today with small rain chances