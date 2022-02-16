LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Dwyane Alfred, 24, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice in connection with skeletal remains.
- A 14- year-old girl in Baton Rouge is accused of trying to hire a hit man.
- During a statewide burn ban, because of extremely dry temperatures, a field caught on fire.
- The Lafayette City and Parish Councils will have a one-on-one talk with the new demographer hired to redraw council district lines.
- Pontoon Bridge closure is causing setbacks for residents.
- It might not be the time for hospitals to be relieved just yet even though COVID numbers are decreasing.
- Lafayette Parish School Board rescinded the 2021-2022 Learn Lafayette reopening plan.
- The Louisiana Department of Children and Family services says a third round of pandemic EBT benefits will start hitting cards between April and May.
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 50s this morning, 70s later this afternoon.