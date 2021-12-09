Today’s Top Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Pfizer says research indicates that their first two doses does not protect as well against the Omicron variant; booster dose offers more protection.
- Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 4 cases of Omicron in the state, one right her in Acadiana.
- Former Minnesota police officer on trial after fatal mistake that killed 20 year-old, Daunte Wright.
- New Iberia family is hoping to keep their brother’s case alive after he was fatally shot.
- A man is wearing a gun on his side now, fearful of his neighbor’s three pit bulls.
- St. Martinville Councilman, Craig Prosper, talks about his recent arrest.
- Mother is outraged after her daughter was taken from Opelousas High school by CPS; the wrong child was taken.
- Today’s Forecast: cool morning, rising into upper 70s this afternoon