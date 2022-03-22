LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines
- I-10 East is shut down near the Ramah exit due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers should detour to U.D. !-90.
- The storms making their way to Louisiana left a trail of destruction across Texas yesterday.
- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Sunset yesterday to announce an initiative to bring high-speed internet to rural areas.
- Deputies in Lafayette Parish are searching for 16-year-old Quincy Kirkpatrick.
- An elderly woman was killed during a carjacking in New Orleans on Monday.
- Identity theft reached alarming numbers in 2021 in Louisiana and right here in Acadiana.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this weekend’s election is today.
- Today’s Forecast: Look out for severe storms across Acadiana