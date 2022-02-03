LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of Denzel Matthews, 25.
- President Biden is meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the wave of gun violence in America.
- A woman is charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting her mother with a car.
- The community remembered Fred Prejean, a Lafayette Civil Rights Leader, this Wednesday.
- Lafayette Parish Officials continue to work to put out that tire fire located off Renaud Drive in Scott.
- The National weather Service says the winter storm slamming a large part of the central and southern U.S. will continue to bring heavy snow, winds, ice and rain.
- CDC says the unvaccinated are 97% more likely to die from COVID than the vaccinated and boosted.
- Moncus Park is kicking off Food Truck Fridays this Friday, showcasing black entrepreneurs for the month of February and starting with Cravin Boudin.
- Acadiana Eats: South End Country Mart in Lafayette
- Today’s Forecast: Heavy showers and storms are likely with cold fronts moving in.