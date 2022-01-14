Today’s Top Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- The U.S. Supreme court is stopping the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for large businesses.
- Area hospitals are seeing dramatic increases in COVID patients and admissions throughout their healthcare systems.
- Authorities are trying to track down two shoplifting suspects, caught on video stealing baby clothes. They are urged to turn themselves in.
- Lafayette Police started a high school training program in 2014 and has hired the first officer from the original class.
- Navient, one of the largest student loan services, will cancel $1.7 billion in private loans as part of a settlement.
- The new Lafayette Regional Airport terminal will open next week.
- Visit KLFY.com for a list of Martin Luther King Day events happening over the weekend and Martin Luther King day.
- Zydeco Homecoming is this weekend!
- Today’s Forecast: cold 40s this morning, lower 70s this afternoon.