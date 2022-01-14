Today’s Top Headlines

LAFAYETTE,LA. (KLFY)-- A Lafayette native is the new owner of a River Ranch storefront that’s been open for 2 decades.

“As someone who grew up in Lafayette I remember the store. It’s been around for 20 years. Whenever I came across my desk I thought this has to go on. This is too good, and has too good of a mission taking care of all women’s needs. From your first bra to later in life when maybe you have breast cancer. We provide services for everything in between,” says Meaghan Savoy, the owner of La Femme Lingerie.