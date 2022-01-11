Today’s News 10 Headlines

(The Hill) -- Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued a fiery statement Monday in response to criticism from former President Donald Trump, saying he stood by his rejection of Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election and that he wasn’t surprised that the former president lashed out.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised by the former president’s reaction. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election,” Rounds said in a statement.