Today’s News 10 Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Morning Rush.
- A man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Haig St. on Monday morning.
- A series of weekend shootings lead Eunice police to believe there are groups of children seeking revenge on each other.
- Family of Broussard murder victim is upset after the alleged killer’s bond was reduced by more than half.
- Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says COVID cases, emergency department visits and the number of people testing are at an all-time high throughout the state.
- There are a record number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new government data.
- Americans have until Saturday to sign up to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
- Acadiana Eats: Vautrot’s Mini Mart
- Today’s Forecast: temps in 30s this morning, upper 50s this afternoon