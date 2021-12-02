LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with today’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- CDC is searching for more Omicron infections.
- A 15-year-old Michigan boy accused of killing four fellow students at Oxford High School is now being charged as an adult.
- This isn’t the first time former LCA baseball coach charged with having an inappropriate relationship with student has faced these charges before. Last time was in 2015.
- Lafayette Parish Council has voted to approve funding for the purchase of new jail grounds.
- $10 million have been set aside to buy every house on a block in Vermilion parish to avoid flood risk.
- A new ER is opening in Iberia Parish. It’s the first time the community will have two ERs in years.
- Foodnets Food for Families Food Drive is quickly approaching.
- Acadiana Eats: Kitchen on Klinton
- Today’s forecast: morning temps in the 50s and 40s, mostly sunny & warm afternoon