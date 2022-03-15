LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Family of Ella Goodie, 33, of Lafayette is asking the public to help find her. She was last seen Wednesday picking up a person to bring to Texas.
- Derek Viator took a plea deal of 30 years in prison for 3 brutal murders.
- Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities even as both sides scheduled a fifth round of peace talks today.
- A local family says they only have one can of baby formula to split between two babies due to the shortage of baby formula on the shelves following a recall.
- The proposal to raise the price of permits for food trucks in Lafayette to $400 has been put on hold.
- Abbeville voters will head to the polls in one week to elect a new mayor.
- Remarkable Women Candidate: Sharon Jones
- Acadiana Eats Live: Chef Tre Gardner
- Today’s Forecast: temps are in the 60s this morning with storms moving eastward, mid 70s this afternoon