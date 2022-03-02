LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Today’s Headlines:

  • Today marks the first day of Lent. Bishop Douglas Deshotel is one of several priests in Acadiana that will be holding Ash Wednesday services today.
  • President Biden is closing U.S. air space to all Russian aircraft and airlines.
  • The UN General Assembly will vote on a resolution today–demanding that Russia withdraw troops immediately.
  • ULL’s Edith Dupre library received a $10,000 grant to expand their LGBTQ collection.
  • The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade brought the community out, and everyone was happy to be back celebrating the Mardi Gras season.
  • Mardi Gras rocked Iberia Parish yesterday as well with Grand Marais.
  • King Gabriel’s Parade served as the crowd teaser for the other two parades that followed.
  • King Gabriel’s Ball returned to Acadiana.
  • Brooks & Dunn is coming to Lafayette on June 9 as part of their Reboot 2022 Tour.
  • Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, into the 70s later this afternoon.