LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Today marks the first day of Lent. Bishop Douglas Deshotel is one of several priests in Acadiana that will be holding Ash Wednesday services today.
- President Biden is closing U.S. air space to all Russian aircraft and airlines.
- The UN General Assembly will vote on a resolution today–demanding that Russia withdraw troops immediately.
- ULL’s Edith Dupre library received a $10,000 grant to expand their LGBTQ collection.
- The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade brought the community out, and everyone was happy to be back celebrating the Mardi Gras season.
- Mardi Gras rocked Iberia Parish yesterday as well with Grand Marais.
- King Gabriel’s Parade served as the crowd teaser for the other two parades that followed.
- King Gabriel’s Ball returned to Acadiana.
- Brooks & Dunn is coming to Lafayette on June 9 as part of their Reboot 2022 Tour.
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, into the 70s later this afternoon.