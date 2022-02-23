LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with the News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A judge says Ian Howard, the man who shot and killed a Lafayette police officer and two others, is not fit to stand trial.
- Lafayette police investigating a shooting within a 2000 block of E. Simcoe as aggravated assault.
- The Evangeline parish Sheriff’s department is investigating its first murder of the year, August Tujuan Latrell of Jeanerette.
- According to Lafayette police, the person killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Louisiana Ave. is identified as an 8- year old boy.
- A family is pushing for street lights to be installed along Hwy 167 after the death of Ramsie Baumgardner,18.
- The U.S. levied more sanctions against Russia, and cut them off from Western financing.
- Three men already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia were found guilty of hate crimes in a federal trial.
- Youngsville will be celebrating Mardi Gras this Saturday!
- Today’s Forecast: A warm day with isolated showers ahead.