LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Crews with the Maurice Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze early Monday morning in Leroy.
- A fire started in a room at Motel 6 allegedly by a young child. It was determined to be an accident.
- The Breaux Bridge City Council voted Tuesday night to make the Police Chief an appointed position.
- Loureaville is not pleased with the new plan for redistricting.
- A “redistricting take over” in Baton Rouge Tuesday started with a caravan out of Monroe to the state’s capitol.
- Redistricting Takeover continues: a group of voting rights and civil rights organizations are heading to the State Capitol for the first extraordinary redistricting session.
- The National EMS Academy and Acadian Ambulance are teaming up to train and hire new EMTs and parademics as soon as possible.
- COVID-19 cases have declined from last month’s highs, but it’s too soon to stop being careful.
- 36th annual Here’s the Beef Cookoff
- Today’s Forecast: in the 30s this morning, highs in the mid 60s this afternoon