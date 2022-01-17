Today’s Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door.
Today’s Headlines:
- A man was fatally shot on S. Sterling St. on Sunday night.
- Police are searching for a suspect who left the scene in a fatal hit and run on Ambassador Caffery last night.
- Officers say Dominique Mills drove through the crime scene of the hit and run. She was arrested and booked on several charges.
- Family and friends held a vigil for Durall ‘Tat’ Alexander, a Franklin man who was killed by gun violence.
- 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday.
- Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a juvenile injured.
- A vigil was held for Floyd Davenport Jr., reported missing in Melville, last seen on Thursday night at a local boat landing.
- Visit the KLFY website for the events going on in Acadiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Drummer Steve Adams
- Today’s Forecast: mid 30s this morning, highs to reach 62 this afternoon.