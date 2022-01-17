Today’s Morning Rush

UPDATE, 1/17/22, 8:12 a.m.: Lafayette Police said they arrested an intoxicated driver Sunday night after she drove around barricades at the scene of a hit-and-run death and attempted to strike police at the scene.

Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, faces charges of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and OWI-second offense. No bond was listed.