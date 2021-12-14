Today’s Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Friends and family of Kristy Hebert, who was killed in a car crash, gathered for a candlelight vigil.
- Collection boxes for a teen’s organization to help keep homeless warm were stolen.
- Sheriff Charles Guillory says Tommy Gallow, accused of domestic violence, was suspended immediately, says his behavior will not be tolerated.
- Air quality is being monitored in Scott where residents are reporting smoke from a tire landfill.
- Acadia parish roads and bridges can expect a makeover after voters approved a $1.3 million tax renewal.
- St. Mary parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting death of an 18-year-old.
- Cleanup and recovery efforts continue in Kentucky after a string of tornadoes this weekend.
- Acadiana Eats: Crawfishtown USA in Henderson, La.
- Today’s Forecast: cool to mild morning, upper 70s and spotty showers this afternoon