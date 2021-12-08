Today’s Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Mamou police are searching for shooting suspect, Vindezz Thibodeaux.
- Symptoms for Omicron variant aren’t as severe, says Dr. Fauci.
- Louisiana AG Jeff Landry and federal government in the court room arguing about the cost of carbon.
- Lafayette Parish School System mother claims teacher reading racial slur should be considered a policy violation.
- Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the bombing at Pearl Harbor. In Acadiana, veterans remembered those who were lost.
- UL introduced its new head coach: Michael Desormeaux.
- Today’s Forecast: cool morning with some isolated showers, warmer afternoon with highs in upper 60s