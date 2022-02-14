LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Authorities have confirmed the discovery of skeletal remains in New Iberia. It could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman.
- An 11-year-old boy was killed in Morgan City Saturday night, a 14-year-old boy is charged with his murder.
- ULL police investigated a weekend shooting in Legacy Park apartments.There are no reports of injuries.
- Students at LSU are returning to in-person learning today with no mask mandate.
- Governor Edwards will be giving an update on Louisiana’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic today.
- Town leaders in Welsh voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays.
- The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and their dog in the Atchafalaya Bay on Sunday.
- The Los Angeles Rams are the 2022 Superbowl winners.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Roddie Romero of the Hub City
- Today’s Forecast: mostly sunny and warmer today, highs in the upper 60s