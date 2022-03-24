LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- The victim of Tuesday night’s tornado in New Orleans has been identified as Connor Lambert, a ULL graduate.
- Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for St. Bernard, Orleans, and Jefferson parish due to possible tornado damage.
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies found an unresponsive man in a mobile home off of Lagneaux Road in Duson early Wednesday morning.
- Opelousas Police are investigating the death of Jalen Hill, 20, who was shot in the head while standing in his kitchen.
- As of Monday, civil penalties for speeding in school zones started going out in Carencro.
- The third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson brought some tense moments.
- President Biden is in Brussels today for an emergency summit of NATO allies.
- Social Entertainment will reveal their lineup for this year’s Downtown Rising at a special event tonight.
- Acadiana Eats: Crawfish Boss
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s this morning, rising into the mid-60s this afternoon.